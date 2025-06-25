Peterborough Armed Forces Day procession cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Peterborough City Council has cancelled an Armed Forces Day procession which was due to take place on Saturday, June 28.

The authority said the civic procession was called off due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

It is understood that there was an insufficient ratio of cadet instructors to cadets who were due to take part in the procession, meaning the event could no longer go ahead.

A council spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who came to our Armed Forces Family Fun Day on Saturday [June 21] in Cathedral Square, and the raising of our flag yesterday [June 23] at the Town Hall.

The Armed Forces Family Fun Day in Peterborough city centre at the weekend. Photo: Peterborough City Council

“Thank you also to all of the acts and stallholders who made Saturday happen – it is so important to recognise the work of our military personnel, past and present.

“Unfortunately our civic procession planned for Saturday morning [June 28] has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances; but hopefully all of those who attended enjoyed the two events which supported the Armed Forces Community.”

The cancelled ceremonial event was due to take place from 10am, including the civic procession and speeches from dignitaries.

The council’s armed forces champion, Cllr Jason McNally, said he was “disappointed” but admitted the situation was out of his control.

He said: “It’s unfortunate but we had a good Armed Forces Family Fun Day, people seemed to enjoy that, and the raising of the flag was good as well.

“We can only work on a better one for next year and keep up the good work.”

Armed Forces Day takes place every year on the last Saturday of June and is a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving personnel to service families, veterans and cadets.