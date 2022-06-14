The deadline for nominations for the annual celebration of the people and the companies that make apprenticeships so successful is now just two weeks away.

A range of awards are up for grabs to highlight the outstanding work done by our region's apprentices - and the firms who employ them.

The 3rd Annual Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards celebrate and recognise the hard-working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future.

Winners of the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2021.

There is just a fortnight left to ensure your apprentices, mentors and firm are given the recognition they truly deserve after two of the toughest years in business.

Entries close on June 30 for the competition, which recognises the best new talent in the region, and the businesses which nurture them.

Judges will be scrutinising all the entries from a range of companies in the area – and your business, whether it employs a handful of people.

The last two years have been the most challenging ever, both for businesses and those in education.

And in honour of the resilient young apprentices and the individuals and firms mentoring them, nominations have been opened up for this great event.

The awards ceremony will be held in the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, on September 29, but you only have until June 30 to get your entries in, before a judging panel will select the region’s top performers in a range of categories.

Nominations can be submitted by apprentices, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers. A regional apprentice of the year will also be selected.

Openreach is the headline sponsor for the awards which will pay tribute to the diversity of careers and skill levels apprenticeships offer, as well as heralding the role employers play in producing the next generation of skilled talent.

Telecommunications giant Openreach is the headline sponsor for the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022.

A spokesperson for event sponsor the Road Haulage Association, said: “We are so excited to attend this event to celebrate apprenticeships across our region, we are constantly proud of the talent, energy and enthusiasm apprentices bring to our business.”

To enter, visit www.peterboroughapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/

Or contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard 07837308942

The awards’ sponsors:

Associate Sponsor BGL Insurance, Main Higher Education Sponsor Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

As well as category sponsors Princebuild, City College Peterborough, Baker Perkins, Inspire Education Group and the Road Haulage Association

The awards are also supported by Opportunity Peterborough.

Categories available to enter are:

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Regional Apprentice of the Year

Large Employer of the Year

Rising Star

Intermediate or Advanced Apprentice of the Year

SME Employer of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Business and Law Apprentice of the Year

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year