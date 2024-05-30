Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Everything you need to know to enter the awards
The search has begun to find the best apprentices, employers and training providers in and around the city as we launch the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024.
The fifth annual Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards are being held in collaboration with Inspire Education Group, our headline sponsor, and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, our associate sponsor, as well as with support from regional businesses.
The awards will highlight the value of apprenticeship schemes and showcase the achievements of apprentices as well as the invaluable support from their employers, mentors and training providers.
Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training and career development.
The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.
The programme often serves as a gateway to full-time employment in industries that apprentices may not have previously considered, as highlighted by many of our finalists who shared inspiring insights into the transformative impact of apprenticeships on both the apprentice and the employer.
And completing an apprenticeship frequently leads to industry-recognised certifications, enhancing individuals' credibility and employability and facilitating smoother transitions into different roles or advancements within their chosen fields.
Paul Grinnell, business editor for the Peterborough Telegraph, said: “We’re proud of the amazing businesses in and around Peterborough and we want to honour them and their up and coming talent.
"We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms who know that their apprentice mentoring team is one of the best.”
This year’s awards feature 14 carefully crafted categories and nominations can be made by apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.
Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.
This is how to enter the awards:
To nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, or find out more about the event, visit the awards website here.
The closing date for entries is Friday, August 2, 2024
These are the 14 categories:
- Small Employer of the Year
- Large Employer of the Year
- Diversity and Inclusion Programme
- Mentor of the Year
- Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
- Advanced Apprentice of the Year
- Higher Apprentice of the Year
- Degree Apprentice of the Year
- Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
- Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year
- Construction Apprentice of the Year
- Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
- Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
- Training Provider of the Year
How to celebrate the Apprenticeship Awards 2024:
The winners will be announced during a ceremony at The Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, on September 27, 2024.
To attend the ceremony, please register by visiting the awards website here before 6pm on the closing date Friday, August 2.
For more details on the awards and sponsorship opportunities please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard - [email protected] 07837308942
Thank you to all our sponsors:
Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group
Associate sponsor: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority
Baker Perkins
Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough
EML Electrical
Diligenta
