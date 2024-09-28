Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Congratulations to all our winners
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The hard work and dedication of Peterborough’s apprentices, their employers and mentors has been celebrated in style,
The Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2024 was a showcase of excellence and rewarded the achievements of the trainees and the companies that make it all possible.
About 200 people attended the awards presentation at the Holiday Inn Peterborough - West, in Thorpe Wood.
Awards host Melvyn Prior said: Melvyn Prior: “It's fantastic to see so many of you here... whether you are celebrating the work your businesses do to support your apprentices, run apprenticeship schemes or any one of our many individuals that have been selected as finalist you have all done so well to get to this stage.”
The Apprentice Awards winners are:
Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Grace Gourlay, Caterpillar
Construction Apprentice of the Year: Jacob Kelk, Allison Homes
Degree Apprentice of the Year: Nelson Rodrigues, Intellync (AB Agri)
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Harry Alderman, EML Electrical Contractors Limited
Health or Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Kobe Tong, Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Higher Apprentice of the Year: Tyan Mason, Anglian Water Services
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Olivia Joachim, Stars Day Nurseries Ltd
Large Employer of the Year: Compare the Market
Mentor of the Year: Darius Warren, Baker Perkins Ltd
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: Henry Grant, Diligenta
SME Employer of the Year: EML Electrical Contractors Limited
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: Ryan Horn, Markerstudy Group
Training Provider/Programme of the Year: Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.