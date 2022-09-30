The dedication and hard work of apprentices across Peterborough was celebrated in style at a special awards ceremony.

About 140 people attended the third annual Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards to recognise the achievements of youngsters just starting out in a range of industries as well as the commitment to their futures by employers.

Cheers of delight and rapturous applause rang out throughout the evening as the names of the lucky winners were announced during the ceremony held at the Holiday Inn Hotel, in Thorpe Wood.

The awards ceremony was compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior who told guests: “Tonight National World Publishing is delighted to welcome you all to the third Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards

“This is a very special celebration of young people who are carving out a bright future for us and them.

"All our futures are brighter thanks to the apprentices of today, who are without doubt the leaders of tomorrow.

"I do hope you will join us in celebrating their achievements this evening.”

A judges’ spokesperson said: “What a fantastic night to celebrate apprenticeships, one of the keystones of the city’s future.

"Organisation of tonight’s event has been done by Peterborough Telegraph staff but none of it would be possible without the support of our sponsors, for which we are immensely grateful.”

The award for Regional Apprentice of the Year went to Maximilian Medwynter (21) who is working on a three year plumbing and heating apprenticeship with Peterborough-based construction firm PrinceEnergy.

He said: “It was a fantastic surprise to be named as winner – it had been great to be named as a finalist.

Maximilian, who was previously a student at Sawtry Village Academy and Peterborough School, said: “I have always been more of a hands on person and an apprenticeship was excellent for me – I have learnt so much will also having a job.”

There was a double awards success for 21-year-old Molly Joyce, an apprentice with Peterborough-based BGL Insurance, who won both the Business & Law Apprentice of the Year title and the award for Intermediate/Advanced Apprentice of the Year.

She said: “I was really happy just to be there. I didn’t expect to win and to win two awards was doubly enjoyable.”

The former pupil at Sawtry Village Academy, said: “Doing an apprenticeship has been ideal for me.

"After A Levels I was not sure what I wanted to do. We’d had a talk from BGL about its Apprentice Pathways, which offered the chance to move around the company, and that was just right for me.

"I’ve no doubts or regrets about not going to university. I’m still meeting lots of people, getting qualified and I have a job and and I’m getting paid and I’m debt free.”

Married and a mum of two, Adla Rodrigues (35) of PJ Care, in Peterborough, who is on the Level 6 Registered Nurse Degree

Apprenticeship programme with PJ Care and Open University and is working as a Nurse Apprentice, said: “It was such a big surprise to win. I’m so delighted and so thankful to my employer for all the help they have given me.”

Winner of the SME Employer of the Year Award went to Chatteris-based Stainless Metalcraft, which also saw one of its apprentices named as a finalist for the prestigious category Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year Award.

Ian Bannister, managing director of Metalcraft, which has offered apprentices to local people for over 100 years, said: “’We are absolutely delighted that Metalcraft has been awarded SME Employer of the Year and has, again, been recognised for its high-quality apprenticeship programme.

I would also like to congratulate Connor for being nominated as Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year; he has proven to be a real asset to our team, and I am sure he will have a terrific career ahead of him.”

Neil Kirby, apprenticeship trainer at Metalcraft added: “Apprenticeships are an essential driver for our business, and we take great pride in providing a high-quality, hands-on programme that helps local people develop the practical and technical skills they need to enjoy rewarding, long-term careers in the industry.”

Chris Jones, of the awards' headline sponsor Openreach, said: “This year’s awards are a showcase of the talent that Peterborough has

to offer and choosing a winner is no easy task.

"However, each and every entrant should be proud of their achievements and the contribution they are making to the local area.”

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, and one of the awards' judges, said: “It has been an honour to be one of the judges of this year's Peterborough apprenticeship awards as it has given me the chance to see first-hand the incredible talent of the region's apprentices, and the forward-thinking businesses that are supporting them on their journeys.”

All the winners:

Business & Law Apprentice of the Year: Molly Joyce, BGL Insurance

Digital/IT/Marketing Apprentice of the Year: Benjamin Romaine, Warners Group Publications

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Hayleigh Twose, Openreach

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Adla Rodrigues, PJ Care

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year: Jim Foster, Bauer Media

Large Employer of the Year: Baker Perkins

Intermediate/Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Molly Joyce, BGL Insurance

Mentor of the Year: Kieran Pinney, Openreach

Regional Apprentice of the Year: Maximilian Medwynter, Princeenergy

Rising Star of the Year: Awais Naib, BGL Insurance

SME Employer of the Year: Stainless Metalcraft

Training Provider/Programme of the Year: Openreach Trainee Engineer Apprenticeships

The awards’ sponsors:

Associate Sponsor BGL Insurance, Main Higher Education Sponsor Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough

As well as category sponsors Princebuild, City College Peterborough, Baker Perkins, Inspire Education Group and the Road Haulage Association

The awards are also supported by Opportunity Peterborough.

1. Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022 Regional Apprentice of the Year Maximilian Medwynter Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022 SME Employer of the Year winner Stainless Metalcraft with sponsor Lisa Andrews from BGL Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022 Business and Law winner Molly Joyce presented by Lizzie Threadgold Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2022 Training Provider/Programme winner David White from Openreach with sponsors Dan Harrington and Sara Wilkinson and runners-up from Bauer Academy and Cross Keys Homes Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales