Peterborough apprentice bricklayer follows in father’s footsteps this National Apprentice Week

Joshua Bradshaw, bricklaying apprentice at Hampton Water in Peterborough

Bricklaying apprentice Joshua Bradshaw is following in his father’s footsteps thanks to Vistry Group.

The 16-year-old has started a two-year apprenticeship with the housebuilder and hopes to qualify in the trade like his father before him.

Joshua has told of his ‘delight at being given the opportunity’ to follow his chosen career path as the country marks National Apprentice Week (7 to 13 February).

David Kingston, assistant site manager at Hampton Water with Joshua Bradshaw

Joshua, who lives in Hampton, said: “Being a bricklayer like my dad before me is something that I have always wanted to do. I left school in June 2021 and after applying online, started the apprenticeship with Vistry Group three months later.

“I got nine GCSEs but staying at school full-time was not an option for me. It works for some of my friends who are still at school but I wanted to get out there and get an apprenticeship so that I am actually earning money while I am learning a trade.

“I go to Peterborough Regional College one day a week on a Wednesday where I do a mixture of practical assessment and theory such as health and safety and basic site management. I really enjoy this as it is a change from the site work and I have made some new friends at the college.”

The teenager is currently based at Hampton Water in Peterborough – a development by Bovis Homes, which is part of the Vistry Group – and is working towards a City and Guilds NVQ Level 2 in bricklaying.

Joshua, who travels the 10-minute journey to the site by moped, added: “I feel very lucky to have landed a position as an apprentice based at Hampton Water. I like being part of the team on site and the older, qualified colleagues have been very helpful and supportive.

“So far, I have laid bricks below and above the ground and it feels good to have actually contributed to building a house that will be there for many years to come. It was very nerve-wracking and exciting to lay my first bricks on site.”

Joshua began his career as an apprentice in September 2021 and after two years is due to take a set of exams which, if he passes, will see him qualify as a bricklayer.

Joshua hopes to qualify then work for Vistry Group and then in the long term travel to Australia to use this trade in another part of the world.

DDave Kingston, assistant site manager at Hampton Water, said: “It is great to have someone with Joshua’s drive and despite his age, Joshua is getting to grips with many different aspects of the job. He has worked with a groundwork team laying bricks in the footings but has also moved onto the superstructure where he is laying bricks above the ground and this involves learning about settings for the floor, the doors and the windows.

“Young people like Joshua are quite literally the future of not only our company but also that of the construction industry in this country. If he is anything to judge by, the industry will be in good hands.”