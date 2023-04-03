Peterborough antiques festival that hosted Bargain Hunt to be held for last ever time

“I am sorry for the people of Peterborough and the surrounding areas to be losing the showground”

A popular Peterborough antiques festival which has been featured on BBC 1 daytime TV show Bargain Hunt will be held for the final time this weekend.

The International Antiques and Collectors Fairs (IACF) will host the International Antiques Festival at the East of England Showground this weekend. The festival has been a fixture on the city’s calendar for a number of years, and attracts people from across the city, and further afield.

It has been a regular venue for Bargain Hunt to film episodes over the years.

However, because of plans to redevelop the venue, this will be the last time the event is held in Peterborough.

Will Thomas, IACF Managing Director said: “I am really disappointed that IACF can’t continue to hold the Festival of Antiques at Peterborough, this is a fantastic event in a great location. It’s a real shame for us at IACF and I am sorry too for the people of Peterborough and the surrounding areas to be losing the showground which is such a big part of their community and identity.”

Mr Thomas continued "We hope to see all our loyal visitors at our Newark Antiques & Collectors Fair that takes place six times a year and is just a short trip up the A1”.

The festival will be held on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8

1 . Antiques Fair at the East of England Arena. Antiques Fair at the East of England Arena. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Festival of Antiques at the East of England Arena. Festival of Antiques at the East of England Arena. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Festival of Antiques at the East of England Arena. Festival of Antiques at the East of England Arena. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Festival of Antiques at the East of England Arena. Festival of Antiques at the East of England Arena. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales