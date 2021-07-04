Peterborough and Cambridgeshire charities could win share of £10k

The shortlist has been compiled by Hopkins Homes with support from the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation and focuses on key themes of homelessness and displacement, deprivation and vulnerable people.

Those on the shortlist are:

. Age UK Cambridgeshire & Peterborough: Winning the vote would enable it to continue its telephone befriender service in the area. The service has provided a vital tool in helping combat loneliness during the pandemic.

A previous winner of the Hopkins Homes Cambridgeshire Charity Vote

. Cambridge Housing Society: CHS believes it takes a village to raise a child and any money received through the vote will be spent on building a mentoring programme for young people at risk of homelessness.

. Froglife’s Green Pathways: Winning the vote would support Froglife’s Peterborough Region project which helps vulnerable and disadvantaged young people deliver practical conservation projects in their local neighbourhoods.

. KICK: Winning the vote would help KICK deliver a support project for the siblings of young offenders across Huntingdonshire who have an increased risk of being exploited and becoming involved in crime themselves.

. Meadows Children and Family Wing: Winning the vote would enable the charity to enhance its Life after Abuse programme to meet individual and family needs and improve the physical and mental wellbeing of the women in the programme.

Stars: Winning the vote would allow Stars to support more local children and young people who are coping with the loss of a parent, sibling or other significant person in their life. Due to Covid there has been a significant increase in demand for the service.

The Soham Hygiene Bank: Winning the vote would help the Soham branch of The Hygiene Bank’s work supplying personal care and cleaning products through its network of community organisations, schools and charities to those in need in Soham and Cambridgeshire.

To cast your vote, visit: https://www.hopkinshomes.co.uk/charity-cambridgeshire-vote/.

The three charities with the most votes when by 5pm on Friday, July 16 will receive a share of £10,000 (first place £7,000, second £2,000 and third £1,000).

Joshua Hopkins of the Hopkins Charitable Fund said: “Covid has had a significant impact on the work of charities both in terms of their levels of fundraising and the increase in demand for their services.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve been working with charities in East Anglia to help them continue some of the essential services they offer in the community. The vote is an opportunity for the public to choose which charity they would like to see receive an extra funding boost.

“All the shortlisted charities offer important services to their communities, The vote is a great way for the charities to galvanise their current supporters, reach out to new ones, and they could also receive a significant donation.”

The vote is part of the Hopkins Charitable Fund which since 2017 has donated more than £370,000 in small grants, given more than £450,000 to major projects and supported more than 140 charities, 25 community-run shops and pubs and helped conserve war memorials across East Anglia.

Michael O’Toole, chief executive of the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, added: “This is a great way for the shortlisted charities to spread the word about their latest work and future projects. I’d urge everyone to take a look at the shortlist and make their choice.