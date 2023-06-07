Peterborough among top ten luckiest places to live for National Lottery winners

The National Lottery has revealed the areas with the most winners – with Peterborough scoring in the top ten.

Of the 6,800 millionaires made since it launched in 1994, 119 are from the Peterborough area, making the city the eighth luckiest place to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough was also eighth place again for the number of millionaires made in the last three years topping 19, in joint place with Cardiff.

Whittlesey lottery winners Lorraine Daniels and Derek Daniels pictured by David Lowndes at the Marriott Hotel in April 2016 after their win.

Birmingham and Watford are the luckiest places in the UK for punters winning millions in Lotto jackpots – with 205 and 174 respectively.

In recent history, Dean Weymes, 24, from Peterborough, said it felt "unreal" to have won the top prize on the National Lottery's Set For Life draw on 29 July back in 2019.

He was the fourth person to win the top prize since the game launched, and the first of them to go public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, Lorraine Daniels, 41, and her father Derek Daniels, 77, won £729,026 in a 2016 draw and shared the £2,187,078 jackpot with five other winners, who all had the numbers 1, 7, 10, 9, 12 and 31.

Dean Weymes, Set for Life National Lottery winner, pictured by David Lowndes in August 2019.

‘Truly life-changing’

Mum-of-two Celeste Coles, 69, from Birmingham, won £3,665,079.10 on July 12 last year, after buying a last-minute ticket.

The retired teacher, who was born in Barbados, got herself a ticket via The National Lottery App just moments before sales closed ahead of the draw.

She knew she was in for a “big win” when she realised she had matched five main numbers plus one Lucky Star.

Peterborough is among the top ten luckiest places to live in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a special event to toast Birmingham as the UK’s luckiest city, she said: “It’s been an amazing year, winning the lottery is truly life-changing.

“I have been able to treat my family and buy a holiday home in Spain which will mean we can all create more memorable moments together.

“Something which would never have happened without the win.

“Congratulations to all the Brummie winners so far, hoping for lots more in the future.

“I’ve always known we are a lucky city, and everyone should remember that it could be you, as long as you have a ticket in your pocket.”

Are southerners luckier than northerners?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northerners appear to be luckier than southerners with fourth place Sheffield having 150 lotto millionaires.

Newcastle and Liverpool come in joint fifth place with 136 millionaires each, beating Manchester who have 133.

Cardiff is seventh with 126 while Peterborough came in eighth with 119.

Midlanders came joint ninth with Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham all with 102 big money winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenth in the lotto league table is Doncaster with 96 newly rich residents.