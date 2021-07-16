Peterborough ambulance workers set to conquer fears and take on ‘world’s fastest zipline’ for charity

Ben and Chloe on duty.

Ben Hawkins an Emergency Dispatcher from Peterborough, and Chloe Spencer, a Senior Emergency Medical Technician and Student Paramedic from March in Cambridgeshire, will be travelling to Penrhyn Slate Quarry in North Wales to raise funds for The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC).

Once there, they will be taking on what has been dubbed as the ‘world’s fastest zipline.’ Zip World’s Velocity 2 zipline takes riders on a 1.5km journey, reaching speeds of up to 125mph.

The pair are keen to take on the daring challenge as a thank you to TASC for the mental support the charity has given them in the past and to make sure they have the funds to help other members of ambulance staff in the same way.

Ben and Chloe set out to raise £2000 and have already topped that total, raising over £2400 so far. This amount is set to help TASC provide an extra 33 hours of counselling or 39 sessions of physiotherapy for people injured in the line of duty.

Chloe said: “Both of us are recovering from previous mental illness and have partnered up to raise money for something we share a passion about - our green family.

“This is our opportunity to raise as much money as possible to support them either mentally with psychological support, physically through physio or with financial support.

“TASC is the charity supporting thousands of ambulance staff, like us, who rely on the support and generosity of wonderful people, like you.”

Ben added: “TASC has helped 100s with both their physical and mental health. We are so passionate about making a change and TASC are the charity allowing this to happen.

“So many of our colleagues are feeling the stress of the pandemic and feeling unwell mentally so it’s important they can go to TASC for support so we can continue to help patients who need us.

“We ask that if you can’t donate then you share our page so that someone who may be able to support us can. Thank you so much to everyone who’s supported us so far.”

Launched in 2015, TASC is the national charity dedicated to caring for those who care for us and provides mental, physical, and financial wellbeing support and advice to help ensure the UK’s lifesaving ambulance community is strong, healthy, and ready to be there for us when we need them.

As well as serving and retired ambulance staff, the charity also supports the family members of ambulance staff, Paramedic Science students from year two onwards and current ambulance service volunteers such as Community First Responders (CFRs).