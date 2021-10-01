Peterborough accountant launches recruitment campaign

Mark Hildred, managing partner of Moore Thompson.

Moore Thompson, based at Cygnet Park, in Hampton, is looking to hire new staff to fill a range of vacancies.

Among the available roles at the firm, which also has offices in Market Deeping, Wisbech and Spalding, are administration trainee, accounts trainee, accounts senior, payroll assistant, tax assistant manager.

Mark Hildred, managing partner at Moore Thompson, said: “We have many new roles on offer at the moment.

“This is part of our ongoing plans for growth and will support our clients as they flourish.

He said: “The last 18 months have been a mixed period for many businesses.

“There are many professions out there that are keen to snap up the best candidates and there is a lot of competition amongst employers.”

With the end of the furlough scheme, the competition between employers to find enough staff to fill job vacancies has intensified.

Mr Hildred said: “As furlough, and the other support measures end, we want to make sure that we are there to help businesses make the most of the recovery or any new opportunities that come their way, which is why we are investing in the growth of our team and services.”