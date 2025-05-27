Peterborough 12-year-old raises funds for lifesaving equipment at site of father’s tragic drowning in the River Nene

Damian McNutt lost his life in the River Nene in May 2024.

Twelve-year-old Ellie Mai McNutt has successfully raised over £1,200 to install potentially life-saving buoys installed in the River Nene, at the site where her father tragically drowned last year.

Damian McNutt, known affectionately as “Damo,” lost his life on May 24, 2024 after getting into difficulty in the river. Despite being a strong swimmer, the 31-year-old was unable to make it to safety. His body was recovered the following day, just metres from where he had entered the water.

Moved by the lack of emergency equipment at the site, Ellie Mai- who now lives in Leicester with her aunt, Farrah McNutt- launched a fundraising campaign to prevent future tragedies.

Ellie-Mai and her father Damian.

Her initiative aimed to purchase two lifebuoys and a bleed control kit to be installed near the site, close to the Asda bridge on the River Nene.

“It was all her idea,” said Maisie Peters, Damian’s cousin.

“She asked, ‘Why isn’t there a lifebuoy here?’ She wanted to make sure no one else has to go through what we did.”

Ellie Mai’s fundraising effort was supported by the local community, friends, family, and Catch a Thief UK Social Enterprise. The campaign also partnered with the Daniel Baird Foundation, which supplied the bleed control kit, designed in memory of Daniel Baird, who was fatally stabbed in 2017.

Damian's family at the instillation of the buoys and bleed kit.

Through a combination of a JustGiving page, a prize draw, handmade jewellery sales, and sweet bags, Ellie Mae reached her target—raising £110 through a raffle and £22 from sweet sales alone.

“We are incredibly proud of her,” said her aunt Chanelle. “Her younger siblings, Remi and Kali, can grow up knowing their sister did something truly special.”

The installation of the equipment took place on May 24, the one-year anniversary of Damian’s passing. The two lifebuoys will be placed on either side of the bridge to ensure maximum accessibility in an emergency.

“It’s unacceptable that nothing has been done before now,” said Farrah, who is now guardian to Damian’s three children.

“Other people have drowned at this spot over the years. Why has it been left to a 12-year-old and the community to take action?”

The inquest into Damian McNutt’s death remains ongoing.

The McNutt family would like to thank everyone who contributed to Ellie Mai’s campaign and helped to bring lifesaving equipment to the River Nene.