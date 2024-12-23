Peterborough 100-year-old celebrates birthday after being sent over 300 cards

A Peterborough 100-year-old has celebrated her birthday on Monday (December 23) and has received over 300 cards.

Christine Elderkin- who is a resident at Clayburn Court care home in Hampton- has been inundated with kindness from the local community, with senders of cards including local school and nursery children, residents, city MP Sam Carling- who sent a large balloon and a card as well as the traditional royal card, adorned with picture of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Staff at Clayburn are running out of space to store Christine’s cards and held a special birthday celebration for her on Monday afternoon!

Christine was keen to the community for their kindness. She said: “It was a bit of a shock to receive so many cards., it’s lovely. It’s very kind of people.”

"I never thought I would live to 100, I don’t feel 100. I guess the secret is to eat, drink and be merry! I am grateful to still have my health and my brain.”

Christine was born in 1924 in Peterborough and recalls happy memories of the city’s former Odeon cinema, various clubs she spent many hours dancing in as well as watching Posh in their Midland League days in the 402 and 50s. Entry in those days was a ninepence and Christine recalls watching old school friends Cyril Parrott and George Hair playing for Posh.

Christine has held several jobs in her life, including working in a factory as well as at Hotpoint and Dorman’s Chip Shop in Stanground for several years.

She combined these with brining up her four siblings at just 17-years-old and went onto have two daughters of her own.

Major events of 1924

Christine was born at the end of 1924 – a year that saw huge changes across the globe.

Ramsay MacDonald became the first Labour Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in January – but a general election later in the year was won by the Conservative Party under Stanley Baldwin.

The first ever Winter Olympics were held in France, with the Summer Olympics being held in Paris.

The first Shipping Forecast (then known as Weather Shipping) was issued by The Met Office, and the first crossword was published in a British newspaper – in the Sunday Express.

1 . Christine turns 100 Christine celebrates her birthday at Clayburn Court. Photo: PT Photo Sales