A special Dog Swim will take place at Peterborough Lido this weekend – bringing the curtain down on the season for the popular outdoor pool.

The annual Dog Swim will be taking place at the Lido on Sunday, September 29 and Monday, September 30, giving residents the chance to take the plunge with their favourite pets.

The swim is becoming the traditional end of the Lido season, as the pool will close for the winter after the events.

Dogs must be accompanied by an adult who will be responsible for their safety in and out of the water.

There will be three 90 minute sessions available each day: 10am-11.30am, 12pm-1.30pm and 2pm-3.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 per dog and supervising adult, £5 per additional swimmer (age 16+), £2.50 per additional swimmer under age 16 (under 11's must have an additional swimming adult with them) and £2.50 per spectator.

Anyone wishing to take part must book tickets before hand by visiting https://vivacity.org/sport-events/the-lido/dog-swim-2024/

