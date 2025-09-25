Party time as we say goodbye to The Burghley

It’s last orders at The Burghley this weekend as Mick Stewart and daughter Alicia say goodbye to the place – but not until after a party!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick, who opened The Burghley in 2011, is calling it a day and the celebrations start on Friday with music from Squadron, followed up on Saturday with The Tourettes and Sunday (3pm) with River City Hustle.

THURSDAY 25th :

The Shed Taproom And Deli, Fletton Quays, has Shed Head' Comedy night from 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has launch night of its Oktoberfest showcasing a wide selection of German draught and bottled beers (until Sunday). General Knowledge quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 26th:

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has The Squadron from 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shed Taproom And Deli, Fletton Quays, has Danerose Rocks from 7pm.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm. Plus Oktoberfest showcasing a wide selection of German draught and bottled beers.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has live music from Miscellaneous from 8-11pm, plus street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has live music from Groove Cartell from 10pm followed by DJ until 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Stevie Daniels and the Wranglers.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Set In Stone from 9pm playing Rock covers at their best.. SATURDAY 27th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Shed Smoke House, Cowgate, has Hoboes Goes Country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shed Taproom And Deli, Fletton Quays, has Shed Full of Soul – Northern Soul, Motown, Ska, 60s & 70s MOD DJ event from 3pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has 0898 from 9pm. Popular Peterborough three-piece band, re-formed after a 30 years hiatus, playing old and new Rock and Pop covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Les Sevants from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Phil Collins tribute show from 8:30pm, plus street food 5-8pm.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has The Tourette’s from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has resident DJ MrNash presents The Get Down from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charters has live music from Dusk Till Dawn from 10pm. Plus Oktoberfest showcasing a wide selection of German draught and bottled beers.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Chloe Finch.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Kick Back from 9pm. Covers band playing Rock and Pop chart hits. Members free, non-members £2. SUNDAY 28th:

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has River City Hustle from 3pm.

The Shed Taproom And Deli, Fletton Quays, has Matt Howard from 3.30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Kill Me Kate from 5.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has karaoke from 4-7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charters has the final day of Oktoberfest showcasing a wide selection of German draught and bottled beers. Ian Jeffs from 3pm followed by a music quiz from 6.30pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Zephyrs from 2pm. Popular five-piece Peterborough party band,.

TUESDAY 30th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers. WEDNESDAY, October 1st:

The Ostrich, North Street, has Ostrich Egg Heads Pub Quiz from 7.30pm.