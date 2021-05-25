Parkrun to return to Peterborough park

The country-wide events which had the government go ahead since March, as part of the stage one out of lockdown roadmap, had been postponed due to lack of landowner permissions across a majority of the venues.

Nene Park Trust announced today that the event will return. They said: “Parkrun is set to return to Ferry Meadows on 26 June! Nene Park Trust has now agreed with the local parkrun team how the national covid-19 framework will be implemented here, and can now approve the date, subject to any further changes from parkrunUK.”