Jake Jarman has two remaining finals at the Paris Olympics.

Peterborough’s Jake Jarman placed 7th in the men’s individual all-around at the Olympics on Wednesday evening.

Jarman missed out on a medal by less than two marks behind Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka- who took a surprise gold- followed by China’s Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng in the medal positions.

Britain’s Joe Fraser came in fifth.

Jake Jarman of Team Great Britain competes on the high bar during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It was a strong performance from Jarman in the 24-man field and he opened very strongly on the first piece of apparatus- floor in which he top scored in 14.900; meaning he led after the first rotation.

He also scored a strong 14.066 on the pommel horse to keep up his good start.

A stunning vault, which he also top scored in with a 15.166 also helped Jarman’s cause but it was scores on 12.800 on the rings, 14.300 on the parallel bars and 13.333 on the high bar that ultimately allowed those right at the top of the field to pull away.