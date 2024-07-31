Paris 2024 Olympics: Top 10 finish but Peterborough's Jake Jarman misses out on individual all-around medal
Peterborough’s Jake Jarman placed 7th in the men’s individual all-around at the Olympics on Wednesday evening.
Jarman missed out on a medal by less than two marks behind Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka- who took a surprise gold- followed by China’s Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng in the medal positions.
Britain’s Joe Fraser came in fifth.
It was a strong performance from Jarman in the 24-man field and he opened very strongly on the first piece of apparatus- floor in which he top scored in 14.900; meaning he led after the first rotation.
He also scored a strong 14.066 on the pommel horse to keep up his good start.
A stunning vault, which he also top scored in with a 15.166 also helped Jarman’s cause but it was scores on 12.800 on the rings, 14.300 on the parallel bars and 13.333 on the high bar that ultimately allowed those right at the top of the field to pull away.
Jarman’s strong floor and vault scores stand him in good stead though for the individual finals of both piece of apparatus that he will contest on Saturday (from 2.30pm) and on Sunday (from 3.25pm) respectively.
