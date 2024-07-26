Paris 2024: Jake Jarman's former headteacher credits family and teachers for encouraging 'elite sportsperson'
Peterborough’s Jake Jarman will be going for Olympic glory over the next week, as the world champion and four time Commonwealth gold medalist from Gunthorpe competes in Paris.
Jarman, who was a 10-year-old schoolboy when he watched on a big screen as Peterborough’s Louis Smith won two medals at the London 2012 Olympics, decided he would dedicate his career to his Huntingdon gymnastics club-mate a decade later.
In 2022, when Jarman had picked up his handful of titles at the Commonwealth Games, The Peterborough Telegraph spoke to his former headteacher, Richard Lord from the Deepings School about his amazing success.
He said: “We are all incredibly proud of his achievements so far and, I would say, this is a wonderful example of Jake’s family and staff at the school working in unison to support an elite sportsperson.
“To balance that level of commitment against the pressures of school life and examinations is never easy.”
Jarman, who is 20, was a reserve for last year's Tokyo Olympics, incredibly, with the least experience of any member of the England men's team in Birmingham.
His performances have established him as one to watch with two years to go until the Paris Olympics, though first comes this month's European Championships in Munich, followed by the World Championships in Liverpool in late October.
Mr Lord added: “Sport has always been a strength of the Deepings and Jake is now a huge part of this tradition.
“He’s a great ambassador for the school but, more importantly, a superb role model for students across the country.
“We hope that he enjoys his well-deserved celebrations and wish him every success in his future goals.”