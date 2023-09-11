Parents' anger as breakfast and after school club closes at Dogsthorpe Academy

Watch more videos on Shots!

A mum has spoken of her frustration after a breakfast and after school club at a Peterborough school was closed.

The Dogsthorpe Den, which operates at the Dogsthorpe Academy, has given youngsters the chance to get a healthy breakfast before class, as well as take part in activities after school – providing parents with child care while they work or take care of other responsibilities.

But last week, parents were sent a text message, telling them that with immediate effect, the club was closing.

Dogsthorpe Academy

One parent, who asked not to be named, said: “Parents who use the provision usually need the childcare because they work. Employers have had to be flexible over the years because of the pandemic, school strikes, and now I can't work my contracted hours because I don't have the childcare.

"I don't have any other support other than The Dogsthorpe Den for childcare. This will no doubt affect dozens of parents.”

A spokesperson for Dogsthorpe Academy said they were hoping to re-open the club soon – but had been left with no option but to close.

The spokesperson said: “The Dogsthorpe Den is our wrap-around breakfast and after-school provision. The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is our top priority and unfortunately, due to current staff shortages, we are unable to safely open the provision at the moment.