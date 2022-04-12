Palm Sunday donkey procession begins Holy Week at Peterborough Cathedral
A Palm Sunday procession, led by two donkeys, began Holy Week at Peterborough Cathedral on Sunday (April 10).
The donkeys, Mandy and her daughter Elise, led members of the clergy from the Cathedral into the building for Sunday’s service.
Palm Sunday marks the starts of Holy Week for Christians and the procession imitated the triumphant arrival of Jesus into Jerusalem; it is said he rode in on a donkey and onlookers laid down their cloaks.
The donkeys were provided by Sue Atkin and were led into the cathedral by handlers Roxanne Sutcliffe-Atkin and Coner Tattersall.
The Cathedral has a busy week of services planned over the Easter period, they are as follows:
Maundy Thursday, April 14
10.30am Maundy Thursday Chrism Eucharist
7pm, Commemoration of the Last Supper with followed by a Vigil
Good Friday, April 15
10am The Good Friday Walk of Witness
Gathering at the Stanley Recreation Ground and moving to Cathedral Square for a short service followed by hot cross buns at St John’s Church.
12 to 2pm, Good Friday Meditation
2pm to 3pm, Liturgy of the Passion
5.30pm, Evening Prayer (said)
Holy Saturday, April 16
8pm Easter Vigil and Confirmation Service
Easter Sunday, April 17
8am Holy Communion
9.15am Choral Matins
10.30am Cathedral Eucharist
3.30pm Festal Evensong with Procession