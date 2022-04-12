Palm Sunday donkey procession begins Holy Week at Peterborough Cathedral

The Palm Sunday procession at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: Graham Williams.

The donkeys, Mandy and her daughter Elise, led members of the clergy from the Cathedral into the building for Sunday’s service.

Palm Sunday marks the starts of Holy Week for Christians and the procession imitated the triumphant arrival of Jesus into Jerusalem; it is said he rode in on a donkey and onlookers laid down their cloaks.

The donkeys were provided by Sue Atkin and were led into the cathedral by handlers Roxanne Sutcliffe-Atkin and Coner Tattersall.

The Cathedral has a busy week of services planned over the Easter period, they are as follows:

Maundy Thursday, April 14

10.30am Maundy Thursday Chrism Eucharist

7pm, Commemoration of the Last Supper with followed by a Vigil

Good Friday, April 15

10am The Good Friday Walk of Witness

Gathering at the Stanley Recreation Ground and moving to Cathedral Square for a short service followed by hot cross buns at St John’s Church.

12 to 2pm, Good Friday Meditation

2pm to 3pm, Liturgy of the Passion

5.30pm, Evening Prayer (said)

Holy Saturday, April 16

8pm Easter Vigil and Confirmation Service

Easter Sunday, April 17

8am Holy Communion

9.15am Choral Matins

10.30am Cathedral Eucharist

3.30pm Festal Evensong with Procession

