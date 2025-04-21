Palliative care charity boosted by Peterborough supermarket's Easter fundraiser

By Gemma Gadd
Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 15:58 BST
The money will help to purchase a machine that delivers pain relief

A charity which helps to provide pain relief for those undergoing palliative care in the community has been boosted by a donation from Tesco in Peterborough.

The supermarket’s local community champion Sharron Toms held an Easter raffle at the Serpentine Green branch, which raised £500.

She said: “I spent a couple of days in store, here at Tesco Extra, talking to people about the charity No Pain, No Gain UK (NGNPUK). I came across this charity last year. It’s such a good cause, and it’s never been far from my mind. Being local as well, I really wanted to try and highlight it in the area and raise awareness for them.”

Sharron Toms, left, presents the cheque to a representative of Peterborough-based charity No Pain, No Gain UK (NPNGUK)

The Peterborough based charity raises money to buy syringe drivers – a portable computerised machine that delivers pain relief and other drugs in palliative care.

Charity treasurer Louise commented: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Sharron Toms for this fantastic donation. This will make a huge difference to NGNPUK and help towards purchasing another syringe driver to be used in our local communities.

"These machines cost £1438 are vital in palliative care. They can help patients remain comfortable at home with their loved ones instead of going into hospital or a hospice.

"One machine can help so many during its working lifetime. Over the last 10 years, NGNPUK have managed to donate 125 new machines into the local communities and donations like this will help us continue to keep the numbers up into the future.”

