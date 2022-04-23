The RSPCA has launched a special appeal to rehome a previously abandoned dog in its care who has had zero adoption viewings in over 150 days.

Skye is a three-year-old Japanese Akita who was admitted to the RSPCA’s Block Fen Animal Centre, in Cambridgeshire, after she was abandoned by her owner.

She was underweight and staff quickly recognised that she had previously been used for breeding multiple litters during her short life.

Skye - the three-year-old Japanese Akita - with animal care assistant at Block Fen Animal Centre Vanessa Gautrey.

Tiffany Saunders, RSPCA kennel supervisor at Block Fen Animal Centre, said: “All the staff absolutely adore Skye and we want nothing more than to find her perfect forever home.

“But after 150 days and not even one meet and greet, we are all feeling really disheartened for her.

“Poor Skye was just a breeding machine in her previous home, so probably hasn't had the most positive experiences with humans. But Skye is great with people she knows once she builds the trust.

“She also has a very deformed front leg, which may be a little off-putting for some people. Our vet believes she was born with the deformity - and they did investigate whether to amputate, however she uses the leg so much especially when running and it doesn't cause her any discomfort.”

The charity says that Skye walks well on lead - but it is important that she has a large, fully secure, grassed garden where she can run free at home.

“She has had some interest over the internet, but she really has to have a very specific home and as a result we haven’t found the right person yet,” Tiffany Saunders said.

“We’ve even made a special video with all the staff and volunteers at the centre explaining why we love her so much and why she is just a one in a million dog.

“As Skye is so special and needs a specific home, we would ask people to read her profile carefully - but if you think you are a match then we would love you to get in touch.

“Skye can come across as shy to strangers, but you should see her with her handlers - she loves them. Once bonded, she will love you too. It just takes her a little bit of time to trust before she will let her guard down - which is understandable given her past.”