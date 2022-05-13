The RSPCA has launched a special appeal to rehome a previously abandoned dog in its care who has had zero adoption viewings in over 150 days.

The RSPCA have re-launched a special appeal to rehome a dog in its care who had zero adoption viewings in over 150 days.

Skye is a three-year-old Japanese Akita who was admitted to the RSPCA’s Block Fen Animal Centre, in Cambridgeshire, after she was abandoned by her owner.

She was underweight and staff quickly recognised that she had previously been used for breeding multiple litters during her short life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skye - the three-year-old Japanese Akita - with animal care assistant at Block Fen Animal Centre Vanessa Gautrey.

Last month, the RSPCA launched an adoption appeal to re-home Skye and although she recieved lots of applications, she still hasn't found her forever home.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: "We are so grateful to everyone who has come forward to offer a home for Skye and taken the time to fill in an application form.

"Unfortunately, although there has been lots of applications from animal lovers - we've still not been able to find the right home for Skye yet. As she is not able to live with other cats, dogs or children, this has sadly ruled out many applicants.

"Our search for a forever home for Skye continues."

The RSPCA are looking for a home for Skye with an owner who has experience with large breeds.

The charity says that Skye walks well on lead - but it is important that she has a large, fully secure, grassed garden where she can run free at home.

Tiffany Saunders, RSPCA kennel supervisor at Block Fen Animal Centre, said: “All the staff absolutely adore Skye and we want nothing more than to find her perfect forever home.

“Poor Skye was just a breeding machine in her previous home, so probably hasn't had the most positive experiences with humans. But Skye is great with people she knows once she builds the trust.

“She also has a very deformed front leg, which may be a little off-putting for some people. Our vet believes she was born with the deformity - and they did investigate whether to amputate, however she uses the leg so much especially when running and it doesn't cause her any discomfort.”

If you are interested in adopting Skye - and think that your home could meet her rehoming criteria - you can complete an online application form.