Owners have issued an emotional appeal to find their lost cat Lenny who went missing almost two weeks ago.

Victoria Jackson and her fiancé Ryan Kidger have been on a mission to find their 15-month-old pet since he went missing on Saturday (16 April).

‘Hoping he is warm and sheltered’

Lenny, who is 15 months old, went missing on 16 April and his owners have been busy putting posters up in Whittlesey.

Victoria said: “The feeling of not knowing where our pet cat Lenny is, is one of the worst feelings in the world as you don’t know if they’re hurt, injured or just lost their way.

"It’s the not knowing which hurts the most.

"You just hope that somewhere they are warm, sheltered and finding their way back home.”

Lenny, who went missing at about 1pm, is microchipped and his owner describes him as having “green eyes in the middle and yellow on the outside”.

‘We are trying everything’

Since the weekend of 16 April, Victoria has been on a mission posting missing posters through doors, in shops and she’s even attached posters to lampposts in Whittlesey.

She added: “You just want them home to be safe and fed, we are trying everything to find out where Lenny is and get him home as he is a part of our family.“All we ask for is if someone does have him or finds him then please take him to a vet to be scanned or call us as we just want him home.”