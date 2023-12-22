New venue is expected to create 10 jobs

Customers have given their support to a new sportsbar and fanzone in Peterborough which has just thrown open its doors after months of preparation and building work.

The Ortongate Sportsbar and Fanzone, which is located in the Ortongate Shopping Centre, officially opened today (December 22) with people pouring in during the day to try out the new venue.

Owner Lloyd McPherson, of LSM Enterprises, said he was delighted with the reaction from local people.

He said: “It’s been great – we haven’t stopped.

"There has been a lot of interest and the area is buzzing about the opening.

“We had a soft opening last night when I invited the friends, family and people from the centre.

Mr McPherson said: “This is a bar for the Orton community and I will support them in any way.

"And I’m happy to mention that the Ortongate Sportsbar and Fanzone with be one of the sponsors for the Ormiston Bushfield Academy Prom 2024.”

Plans for the sportsbar were first submitted to Peterborough City Council in March this year with approval finally being granted in July which allowed building work to get under way.

Mr McPherson said: “It’s taken blood, sweat and tears but we did it.

"And it’s thanks to my contractors, Darren Aguis & Michael Cridge, Shaun Walker, GCELEC Ltd, and Swift Fire for their support on this project.”

The new venue, which will create 10 jobs, will show all types of sport on eight large TV screens, and will feature a bar and cafe and outdoors seating area in the mall.

