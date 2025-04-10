Over £4000 raised to help Peterborough United fans attend Wembley final against Birmingham City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United face Birmingham City at Wembley in the Vertu Trophy Final on Sunday (April 13).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incredible generosity from Posh fans has seen over £4,000 raised to allow families who would not have been able to attend the Vertu Trophy Final to make the game.

Working with the club, charity The Free Kicks Foundation has coordinated efforts, for a second consecutive year, to raise funds to send deserving families who would not have been able to afford the trip to Wembley on Sunday (April 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final total raised was just over £4,100 and included a £1,000 donation from the club.

Peterborough United fans at Wembley last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

This has enabled the charity to fund 20 families and a total of 70 people to attend the final; 37 of these people have also been provided coach travel to and from London.

The charity will also be giving away four Club Wembley tickets to some of the fans chosen.

Ticket sales in total are approaching 20,000 for Posh, with the total attendance set to be well over 60,000 with Birmingham selling out their allocation of roughly 43,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The families that have received the tickets were nominated to the club by fellow fans.

Founder Steve Thorpe said: “Once again we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of Posh fans and the football club in response to the fundraiser.

"With huge thanks to the club and the fans, we have arranged for 70 fans who may not have been able to afford to go to the Vertu Trophy Final on Sunday the chance to attend this massive game.

"We can’t thank everyone involved enough for the support.”