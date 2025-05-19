Over 2,000 visit Peterborough Cathedral as Ghostbusters, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings characters all arrive in city for convention

By Ben Jones
Published 19th May 2025, 13:55 BST
Feel the Force Day was held at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday (May 17).

Peterborough Cathedral was filled with characters from popular film and TV shows on Saturday as it hosted the Feel The Force Day convention.

Over 2,000 came through the doors as visitors got into the spirit with cosplayers getting into the mood showcasing impressive costumes inspired by Transformers, Ghostbusters, Lord of the Rings and many more.

Feel the Force Day is unique for its fully accessible conventions designed for people with disabilities.

Paul Stainton, Peterborough Cathedral’s Head of Marketing & Communications said: “It was a joy to see so many people enjoying themselves at this fantastic and truly inclusive event inside the cathedral.

"It's a all part of our strategy to drive visitors from all walks of life into the cathedral and in so doing improve the footfall of the city centre."

Who are you going to call?

1. Feel the Force Day at Peterborough Cathedral

Who are you going to call? Photo: Peterborough Cathedral

The Wookies have arrived.

2. Feel the Force Day at Peterborough Cathedral

The Wookies have arrived. Photo: Peterborough Cathedral

Transformers Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee.

3. Feel the Force Day at Peterborough Cathedral

Transformers Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee. Photo: Peterborough Cathedral

The Dalek have taken over the Cathedral and Museum!

4. Feel the Force Day at Peterborough Cathedral

The Dalek have taken over the Cathedral and Museum! Photo: Peterborough Cathedral

