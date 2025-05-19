Over 2,000 visit Peterborough Cathedral as Ghostbusters, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings characters all arrive in city for convention

Peterborough Cathedral was filled with characters from popular film and TV shows on Saturday as it hosted the Feel The Force Day convention.

Over 2,000 came through the doors as visitors got into the spirit with cosplayers getting into the mood showcasing impressive costumes inspired by Transformers, Ghostbusters, Lord of the Rings and many more.

Feel the Force Day is unique for its fully accessible conventions designed for people with disabilities.

Paul Stainton, Peterborough Cathedral’s Head of Marketing & Communications said: “It was a joy to see so many people enjoying themselves at this fantastic and truly inclusive event inside the cathedral.

"It's a all part of our strategy to drive visitors from all walks of life into the cathedral and in so doing improve the footfall of the city centre."

