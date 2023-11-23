Watch more of our videos on Shots!



A top Oundle psychologist has been nominated for a prestigious award by a leading UK charity.

Dr Naomi Murphy has been shortlisted for the Campaigner of the Year Award by The Men and Boys Coalition. The charity comprises more than 100 leading practitioners, academics, charities and advocates whose work is dedicated to improving the wellbeing of men and boys.

Dr Murphy, who has spent much of her career working with men in some of the most challenging prison settings, has long campaigned for more understanding of, and support for, men facing mental health challenges. Her acclaimed podcast, Locked-up Living, explores the challenges faced by people, most often men, in situations where their freedom is restricted and their mental health is often not sufficiently cared for.

Dr Naomi Murphy

Dr Murphy said: “Men’s mental welfare, ironically, is too often a Cinderella issue. In society as a whole, men have a higher suicide rate, are more likely to be homeless, are more likely to die in custody, are more likely to be subjected to violence on the streets, and are often the forgotten victims of sexual violence. Their voices too often go unheard. I am delighted to have been shortlisted for an award by an organisation like The Men and Boys Coalition which champions their cause so effectively.”