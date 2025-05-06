Oundle farmer sets aside five acres of land to create natural burial ground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Facility to open on May 12

A farm owner near Peterborough is to use five acres of her own land to create a natural burial ground for the public.

Helen Roberts, who owns Measures Farm at Hemington, near Oundle, says the aim of the new venture is to help give people more choice about what happens to them after death.

Called Hemington Natural Burial, it will provide a long-term memorial to loved ones in a natural setting full of trees and plants.

Helen Roberts is creating a natural burial ground at Measures Farm at Hemington near Oundle

Helen said: “I feel there is a lack of choice for people around what happens after they die. I certainly would want to be buried in a national burial ground.

"And the project fits with the farm’s ethos.”

The burial ground sits between two existing woodlands on top of a hill with views across the farmland of the valley below.

It is currently mostly wildflowers with some areas of trees planted around the edges.

Helen said: “Over time and following burial, the number of trees on the site will increase and the site will become a mixture of meadow and woodland.

"The site is just at the beginning of its transformation.”

Helen said that the project had been years in the making including two years to get it through the planning process but will open on May 12.

“It has been quite a process to get to this point. It seems to have been in limbo for years and suddenly it is all happening.

She added: “There have been a number of inquiries. But a natural burial isn’t to everyone’s taste.”

She said the overplanting of trees following burial has been carefully planned to ensure that the woodland created is healthy and diverse.

As such each grave does not necessarily have a tree, with the standard plots being overplanted at a suitable spacing, which is roughly one tree between two graves.

Helen said: “We want the woodland created to thrive and trees to be able to grow to a healthy maturity and provide a long-term memorial to loved ones.

"For those seeking a personal memorial tree, this can be accommodated with a double plot purchase, which will allow sufficient space within the woodland setting.

She said that a range of plot and memorialisation options are available to suit people’s needs and budget and that burial and ash interments are welcome.

The site has ample parking, hard paths to facilitate access around the site and a separate area for funeral cars.