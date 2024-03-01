Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A luxury boat builder in Oundle will host an open day tomorrow (March 2) as it seeks to recruit more than 100 extra staff.

Fairline Yachts, based in the Nene Valley Business Park, says it urgently needs more workers to fulfil its booming order book.

It open day for potential recruits is from noon to 4pm.

The company says its order book is worth £100 million and that despite overcoming the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which included difficulties obtaining raw materials because of disruption to its global supply chain, the predominant issue is finding skilled staff.

The spokesperson said: “While we have successfully navigated through supply chain challenges and ensured a stable flow of parts and materials, the missing link to our final success rests in the skilled boat builders who will contribute to our 2024 success story.

“Nipuna Weeras, our HR Business Partner, has been spearheading the recruitment of local boat builders for years and has recruited and trained a large number of skilled individuals, including young talents who have joined Fairline and excelled in their skills as they grow within the business.

“However, we face unique challenges in our landlocked location with a limited pool of skilled individuals.

"To overcome these challenges, our team has established comprehensive training programs for aspiring trainees, offering them the opportunity to become an integral part of our distinctive manufacturing business.

"With the ambitious goal of recruiting 100 plus boat builders, we warmly welcome anyone eager to join Fairline and embark on a journey towards a winning story.

He added: “Our order book has reached its highest levels, and our dealer network stands as strong as ever.

“As we actively pursue the manufacturing of award-winning yachts for the global market this year, we find ourselves in need of new recruits to join our dynamic team and meet the demand in our order book.

“This isn't just an invitation for new talent. We extend a warm welcome to all former Fairline staff members interested in rejoining us for the exciting journey that lies ahead."