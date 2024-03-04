Oundle-based Fairline Yachts is buoyant after successful recruitment day
About 100 job seekers set a course for a special open day at Fairline Yachts’ production hub in Oundle.
The event was held at the manufacturer’s base at the Nene Valley Business Park on Saturday (March 2) as part of a major recruitment campaign.
The company is seeking to hire about 100 extra staff to join its existing workforce.
Nipuna Weeras, HR Business Partner at Fairline Yachts, said: “We had a really good day with close to 100 people turning up for the event.
"Overall, we received candidates interested in the apprentice programme, boat-building roles, and support office-based roles.
"We also took the opportunity to conduct some on-site interviews.
He added: “Without a doubt, it was a fantastic opportunity to connect with local residents as well.”
The company says the extra staff are urgently needed to help the company complete its order book which is worth £100 million.
Despite overcoming the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which included difficulties obtaining raw materials because of disruption to its global supply chain, the predominant issue facing Fairline Yachts is finding skilled staff.
Mr Weeras said: “While we have successfully navigated through supply chain challenges and ensured a stable flow of parts and materials, the missing link to our final success rests in the skilled boat builders who will contribute to our 2024 success story.”
Fairline can trace its origins to 1963 as Fairline Boats. After a spell under private equity ownership it collapsed into administration in 2016. Its assets were rescued in the same year by investors and the company relaunched as Fairline Yachts.