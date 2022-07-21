Francis Woolford arrives in a sports car.

On Monday (July 18), Orton Wistow Primary School hosted a special drive-thru leavers event for all of their Year 6 pupils that will be moving on to secondary school in September.

The event grew out of necessity during the pandemic but the school has decided to keep it as a unique way to send off their pupils.

Each arrived by car, where they were then applauded by staff that have taught them throughout their time at the school.

Kate McLaughlin and daughter Bea.

During their Walk of Pride, the children were clapped by staff, had their photographs taken in a special photo booth, received a yearbook and autograph book, their leavers hoodie as well as their belongings. Staff also arranged for a pride winner to receive their trophy in their bag as well.

Mr Eardley, the current headteacher, who is leaving us at the end of the term after 17 years also took a turn around the walk of pride.

Kate McLaughlin and Kay Byrne with pupil Eilidh Homewood.

Year 6 pupil April-Rose Goodey.

Bethany Byrne arrives in her dad's car.

Twins Omer and Ammar Mohamed

Joshy Unwin with his certificate.

Staff welcoming pupils.