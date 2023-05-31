A Peterborough nursery has been rated as Good in all areas by Ofsted for making pupils feel “safe and secure”.

The inspection, led by Kerrie Osler, was the first visit since the pandemic to Stars and Sparkles Day Nursery at Ormiston Meadows Academy.

Kerrie’s one-day inspection on April 20, found “staff support children’s critical thinking skills” and how the “leadership and management team is extremely passionate about its work.”

Staff and pupils at the Stars and Sparkles Day Nursery, in Matley, which has been praised by Ofsted as 'Good' (image: David Lowndes).

The children, on the other hand, arrive to nursery “happily as the warm and caring staff welcome them” and the youngsters “greet their friends excitedly”.

Anecdotally, staff at the site encourage children to make play dough, listen attentively to the instructions and help to prepare activities.

Children take it in turns and they use mathematical skills to correctly count the amount of ingredients needed.

The youngsters, aged between 2 and 4, also love to explore the garden area. They ride scooters and tricycles and throw and kick balls, the inspector noted.

Children learn to take risks with the support of staff as they learn how to climb the wooden climbing pyramid carefully.

Together, they create their own game called 'floor is lava'. Here, they create an obstacle course using tyres and wooden planks as they move from one side of the garden to another.

Kerrie added: “Children's independence is highly promoted.”

Staff have formed established relationships with parents and carers, so-much-so, parents comment positively and say staff are 'brilliant', 'kind' and 'always happy'.

Children also enjoy visits to farms, pantomimes and religious sites. Staff teach children about faiths, cultures and festivals that are different to their own.

Stay-and-play sessions are also opened up for parents to join in with activities.

However, to further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should take every opportunity to teach children to tidy away toys and equipment independently and to respect and care for the resources they use,” Kerrie added.

Though the management team and staff can confidently explain safeguarding procedures and can highlight the signs and symptoms of abuse.

