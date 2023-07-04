News you can trust since 1948
Ormiston Bushfield Academy: Sixth formers enjoy final school days with glitzy prom night

What a night!
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:27 BST

Year 13 is a hugely special, educational year: although it’s a time of real hard work, students can go on to reap top grades by specialising in subjects they’re passionate about and open a new chapter for exciting career success.

And, for Orton Bushfield Academy, memories were made in abundance as sixth form students waved goodbye to each other – and most importantly, exams – for the last time of this academic year.

Students photographed at the Sibson Inn, in Wansford, on June 29, by photographer David Lowndes, all arrived in style.

Dressed in glitzy dresses and black ties, with their close friendship groups, the 65 students went on to enjoy a night of tearful speeches and some questionable dancing.

Head of Sixth Form, Naseena, said: “Prom was truly remarkable, dressed in their elegant attire and with bubbling excitement in the air, the students laughed and celebrated all night long – making unforgettable memories!”

Take a look in the next 14 images to see if you made it into our photographic article:

