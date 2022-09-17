The manager of a community-based workspace in Peterborough has vowed to fight to save the much-used technology hub after its shock closure.

The pledge comes from Tyler Clark, director of HackSpace based at Unit B, at the Peartree Business Centre, in Enterprise Way, Bretton, after users arrived on Wednesday to find the locks had been changed and a notice of forfeiture posted on the door.

HackSpace is a registered community interest company with about 70 members and provides space for metal and wood working, electronics and 3D printing. It also operates a cafe.

Tyler Clark at the HackSpace, in Bretton, Peterborough, is fighting to reopen the facility.

Mr Clark said: “We didn’t get any inclination that this was about to happen.

“We have been completely blindsided by this.

He added: “Everything is all a bit up in the air at the minute while we try to get a plan in action and funds together to ensure our community's survival.

“It's been an intense two days.

“My main concern is how we move forward to help our members carry on in the space.

“I am currently talking with a solicitor about the eviction.

“Our aim is to stay in the building and keep providing the service we do.”

It is thought the closure is linked to rent that is outstanding on the premises.

In a video statement on HackSpace’s Facebook site, Mr Clark explained that during two years of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions the centre had been forced to shut along with many other businesses during the pandemic.

But he said as the company was only a few months old it had not been eligible for much of the financial support that had been made available nationally.

He said the annual rent on the centre was about £20,000 and that about £20,000 was still owing.

But he said: “We haven't missed a beat with our rent since the lockdown lifted and have been paying extra on top.

"Throughout the pandemic we had other costs to pay, for instance £400 a month on our internet connections. It has not been easy.