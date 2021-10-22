Opening date for refurbished Wansford hotel is revealed

The Haycock Manor's opening date has been revealed

The hotel at Wansford, which was taken over at the start of 2020, has been closed since the first lockdown in March of that year.

That was the catalyst for a major, hugely costly and lavish refurbishment programme which has taken more than 18 months to complete.

Now, after the Prevost restaurant opened in the summer, the rest of the hotel, a magnificent Grade II listed building, is to follow suit on October 31 - all 49 rooms, a second restaurant, a bar and lounge.

As one of the oldest surviving hotels in England the property has a remarkable history dating back to 1571. This latest iteration is full of character and pays due respect to the hotel’s incredible past. The historic fabric of the building has been brought to life and many of its historic features are now restored and displayed within the individually styled bedrooms. The public spaces are both elegant and playfully designed to bring the heart and soul back to the property.

The restoration has already seen the hotel being accepted into membership of the prestigious consortium Preferred Hotels & Resorts, within its L.V.X. Collection and listed with Pride of Britain.

“The Haycock has a proud history of welcoming guests for over 450 years,” said Sergio Martinez, Operations Manager.

“The guest experience we are creating now combines that wonderful history with the luxury finishes and the latest smart technology. Most importantly this is a place where we want our guests to share our sense of fun and feel completely at ease. We have the team with the skills and experience to make the Haycock one of the finest hotels and food destinations in the East of England and the determination to deliver on that,”

The bedrooms are divided into clusters with classic doubles, garden classics, feature rooms, junior suites or master suites. Each has its own identity, but it is in the feature rooms and suites that the hotels history has been brought to life – beams have been exposed, Elizabethan fireplaces and walls restored, now complimented by luxurious bathrooms, statement tiles and colour schemes, as well as state-of-the-art technology.

The food offering is led Executive Chef Lee Clarke, who is well known to Peterborough foodies after his exploits with Clarkes in the city centre. Lee’s main focus will be Prévost, which he established in the city centre five years ago and is now housed in an Orangery style building with glass atrium overlooking the Haycock gardens which will include a kitchen garden within its ancient wall during 2022.

Joining Lee in the kitchen at Prévost is Sam Nash, who has spent the last six years garnering his skills at 2 Michelin starred L’Enclume.

A second restaurant- Haycock Kitchen - will serve a brasserie-style seasonal menu featuring classic favourites with a modern twist. It is cleverly situated in the original historic kitchen which dates from the Georgian era with its ancient arched ceiling and expansive cooking range.

Afternoon Tea will be served in one of the hotel’s distinctive drawing rooms, all have open and exposed beams and the Courtyard Bar will showcase the very best of British, new and old-world wines, with a strong focus on sustainable, organic producers all selected by head Sommelier Elena.

Exclusive experiences organised by the hotel will include helicopter flights and flying lessons, private gin making with an artisan distillery, lessons for the aspiring chocolatier, along with many others.

The hotel is now taking bookings from October 31 for accommodation and reservations at Pré[email protected] and the Haycock Kitchen.

One-night stay at Haycock Manor Hotel starts from £175.00 based on two sharing and inclusive of bed and breakfast.