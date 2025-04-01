Opening date announced for Peterborough's new Dunelm store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gifts for first customers

The opening date has been announced for Dunelm Peterborough as it relocates to a bigger store.

The new 31,000 square feet store at Boulevard Retail Park will open on April 15 at 9am.

Managers say the new store will also be home to expanded departments as well as a new Pausa Kitchen cafe.

An opening date has been announced for the new Dunelm store in Peterborough

The current store at Boulevard Retail Park will be moving to a larger unit within the same park, which was last occupied by Currys/PC World in 2020.

And the retailer says that to celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 customers through the doors will receive an exclusive goody bag filled with Dunelm products.

For those arriving a little later there will still be chances to win via 20 golden tickets - offering vouchers ranging from £5 to £20 - hidden around the store for lucky customers to find.

A spokesperson said: “Dunelm Peterborough will host an even bigger range of homewares to suit every style, taste and budget, from quality furniture to stylish home décor and accessories.

"The expanded offering includes a wider selection from heritage brand Dorma, alongside the recently launched Sophie Robinson x Dunelm collection, perfect for those who love bold colour and pattern.

"The store will also feature an expanded Made to Measure department, where consumers can create bespoke, expertly crafted curtains and blinds in their favourite fabrics, ready in as little as seven days.

“Additionally, the new Decorating Department will display exclusive Dunelm wallpaper and paint ranges providing inspiration for every home.

"A Pausa Kitchen Café will also be introduced, offering delicious meals and refreshments from opening day and beyond.”

Rob Ward, Store Manager at Dunelm, said “Our new state-of-the-art space will provide our community with a bigger, better and brighter shopping experience and we can’t wait to welcome them into our new home.

"The team has been working incredibly hard over the last few months to get everything set up and ready – we can’t wait.”