An online travel operator created in Peterborough has today opened its first bricks and mortar store.

Sunny Heart Travel has launched its first outlet at the Beales department store in Westgate.

Chief executive Steve Bentzen said: “It has been a brilliant start.

The opening of Sunny Heart Travel in the Beales department store in Westgate, Peterborough, with from left, Charlotte Woodward, and company founders Steve Bentzen and Jemma Sharman.

“There have been lots of well wishers and we are working on quotes for customers already.”

He said it was hoped the outlet would be the first of a number of stores for the business which began life during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “We are really excited at the prospect of opening in Beales.”

Sunny Heart Travel was created 22 months ago by chief executive Steve Bentzen, former Thomas Cook IT programme manager, with former Thomas Cook IT project manager Jemma Sharman, who is chief information officer.

The logo of Sunny Heart Travel, which is about to open its first store.

Mr Bentzen said: “We are super excited about the next phase in our development, our plans were slowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we always held onto the vision and we are so happy it’s now become a reality.

"The first location is Peterborough, where our travel journey began.

“Online trading has seen us through the pandemic, but for me online only is a bit like a band that doesn’t play live.”

Tony Brown, chief executive of Beales, said: “We are delighted to be working with Sunny Heart Travel.

The founder of Sunny Heart Travel - former Thomas Cook IT programme manager Steve Bentzen is chief executive and former Thomas Cook IT project manager Jemma Sharman is chief information officer.