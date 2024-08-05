Summer officially started with a bang at the weekend when one of Peterborough’s leading DJ collectives wowed revellers with a 10-hour-long DJ session and foam party.

Hundreds of party people descended upon New Fletton to get their groove on at Vines At The Peacock on Saturday August 3.

The event was delivered by the The Collective, an assembly roster of local DJ talent which saw 11 of our region’s top DJ’s take it in turns to reward tune-loving guests with banging beats and rhythms.

The dynamic gathering saw local talents like Matt:A, Mikey White, Paul Withers, Instant from Strictly Soulful, Tredda, Slinky, Massive, 4-Tune, Boreland, Pete'C, and others showcase their unique styles to the dancing masses throughout the afternoon and evening.

Matt Andrews, co-founder of The Collective said he was “thrilled” to bring together some of the most exciting DJs in the scene for “a day filled with great music and good vibes.”

Along with the audio treats blasting out of the massive sound system, organisers laid-on CO2 cannons and free pizza.

However, the high point for most was the Ibiza-style foam jets which helped take the event up to a whole different level!

Matt said everyone attending had a blast:

“Every single person who attended absolutely loved the event,“he said: “the DJs all brought serious heat with them and the crowd were absolutely brilliant all day!"

The aim of the Summer Launch Party, Matt explained, was as much about bringing people together as it was about showcasing local talent:

“[It] is all about celebrating our community, enjoying fantastic music, and creating memorable experiences together," he said.

The event was so successful that Matt is already looking forward to arranging a follow-up

“We are already planning a part two,” he shared.

Check out our gallery to get a flavour of the launch party for yourself!

