One hundred Peterborough trees set to be felled in bid to combat disease

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Oct 2025, 15:54 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 15:58 GMT
Up to 100 trees in Peterborough are set to be felled in a bid to combat a disease which makes trees vulnerable to being blown over in strong winds.

Peterborough City Council are set to start essential tree felling works on Monday 3 November in the shelterbelt running from South Bretton allotments to Deerleap.

The council said that in a recent health and safety survey of trees in this area, an advanced prevalence of Ash dieback was identified. Several trees were also seen to be infected with a decay fungi that can make trees vulnerable to failure especially in high winds.

The council spokesperson said they are taking action following recent tree failures in the area and will remove up to 100 trees that pose a high risk to members of the public and properties.

Following the work, suitable replacement planting will take place with the aim of a creating a resilient woodland of appropriate species.

