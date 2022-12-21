Tamsin Wright had always wanted a big family.

And, with the recent arrival of a bouncing baby boy, her wish has not only been realised - it has reached double figures.

Tamsin and husband Michael welcomed baby Honour to their already substantial brood on December 5.

The gurgling 15-day-old joins four other boys and five girls at the Wright’s “busy” home in Hampton Centre.

The nine children all learned of their new addition when mum and dad sat them down and told them: “You’ve all got an early Christmas present.”

Honour brings perfect balance to the Wright clan, making a perfect 5-5 boy/girl split.

He joins Harley (10), Hunter (4), Hudson and Henley (20 month-old twins), and firmly follows the tradition dad began of giving the Wright boys six-letter names starting with ‘H’.

The female side of the family is made up of Leila (17), Adele (14), Alexa-Mollie (13), Courtney-Mae (7), and Jessie (5).

Having so many children under one roof can be, as you’d expect, a little bit lively.

“It’s never a dull moment”, Tamsin told the Peterborough Telegraph, adding wryly: “my mum says it’s payback.”

Though she admitted sharing a house with 11 other people “can be hard and challenging at times,” the proud mum was keen to highlight how they all manage to get along. “We all stick together,” she said: “we’re one big team.”

It’s already been a landmark year for Tamsin and Michael. The couple, who have been together for seven years, finally decided to tie-the-knot in April.

Unlike his wife, refuse collector Michael never dreamed of having such a large family.

He is adamant though that he “wouldn’t change it for the world,” adding, “I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Michael, who was already father to Leila and Adele before he met Tamsin admits there are certain logistical challenges to contend with, most notably with transport:

“Whenever we go out we’ve always got to go out in two vehicles.

“We need a D1 driving (minibus) licence,” he explained, “but It’s about £1,000 and we haven’t got that.”

Despite the obvious challenges, mum and dad are clearly besotted with their new arrival.

“I’ve always wanted a big family,” Tamsin reiterates: “He just completes the family.”