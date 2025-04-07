Once popular Peterborough pub could be restored in plans for large care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to restore a derelict pub as part of proposals for a large care home.

The Cherry Tree on Oundle Road, Woodston, was once a thriving pub and a favourite of Peterborough United fans.

However, the pub is now derelict having closed in 2016 and, despite a campaign being launched to save it in 2020, it was sold to developers for more than £400,000 in the same year.

This image shows how the planned care home behind the former Cherry Tree pub in Peterborough could appear

Plans for 67 residential flats on the site were put forward and approved in 2022, but never materialised.

Synergy Care Developments and Muller Property Group have now submitted a full planning application to Peterborough City Council for an 80-bed care home, with the pub building to be reinstated for residents.

The care home entrance would sit behind the pub on Oundle Road, which would become a a café/bistro.

The planning application states: "Feature brickwork panels and timber/cedral cladding panels have been introduced to break-up the visual mass of the brickwork and a two-storey timber link block from the care home to the Cherry Tree building has been designed, to create some visual separation, to be respectful to the pub building and not be overbearing."

It adds: "The design approach creates a clear sense of place and anchors the development within its local context, whilst at the same time securing the long-term future of the core of the locally listed Cherry Tree public house building and its setting on Oundle Road."

The Cherry Tree pub fell into a state of disrepair after it closed and was previously labelled a 'dumping ground'.

Fletton and Woodston ward councillor Nick Thulborn, and cabinet member for regeneration, said he is delighted that the pub will be restored as part of the plans.

He told the Local Deomracy Reporting Service: "I'm very pleased about it and I'm pleased they're actually going to go ahead and develop it because it's been sat there for too long.

"It's something that is needed and they are going to keep the pub look and feel so I'm quite happy with that."

City council planners will make a decision on the plans at a later date.