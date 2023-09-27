Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A loneliness charity is urging older people to come forward and take up volunteer roles which may help their peers feel less isolated.

Re-engage, a charity dedicated to fighting isolation among older people, is promoting its volunteering scheme to coincide with Silver Sunday, a national awareness day held on October 1 which encourages people of all generations to host fun and free activities for older people.

The charity has run its free monthly tea parties for those aged 75 and over since 1965. It also organises gentle activity groups where older people can socialise while playing carpet skittles or boules.

A Re-engage volunteer for eight years, 94-year-old great-grandmother Marigold says she really enjoys hosting tea parties for people who may otherwise feel quite isolated.

In addition, Re-engage also maintains a telephone befriending service which matches volunteers with an older person who might benefit from having a regular, friendly conversation with someone.

Sally Flowers is head of service delivery at Re-engage. She acknowledged that “some people might consider putting their feet up once they get past retirement age.”

“But that’s when many of our volunteers come into their own,” she said.

Around one in ten of the charity’s 9,000 volunteers who run free tea parties, activity groups and the call befriending service are aged 65 and over.

“They are really dedicated, have a wealth of experience and are totally committed to helping their peers who may be lonely or isolated.

“It just goes to show that you are never too old to volunteer.”

There are around 90 volunteers living in our region.

Marigold, a great-grandmother based near Peterborough, has volunteered for Re-engage for eight years.

About to turn 95 in November, Marigold still makes tea, sandwiches and cakes when it’s her turn to host the monthly Re-engage social gathering.

“I have about eight guests who come and they are very friendly,” she explained.

“I really enjoy hosting the tea parties,” she said. “I can still make the sandwiches and so on because I can sit down while I’m preparing everything.

“This sort of thing keeps me going,” she confided.