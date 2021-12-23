Offenders to carry out maintenance of Peterborough’s Central Park as part of community service

Central Park

Offenders given unpaid working orders in the community will attend the park once a month to carry out a litter pick, in particular among shrubs and around fences where a high amount of litter has previously been located.

The work will support regular maintenance carried out by staff from Aragon Direct Services.

Probation, which supervisors offenders in the community, agreed to the monthly litter picks after being asked to do so by Peterborough City Council.

The first of the litter picks at the park in Park Road will begin in the first week of 2022.

Cllr Nigel Simons, council cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment, said: “Central Park is one of the jewels in our crown and a place which is special to many people.

“Our team at Aragon Direct Services do an excellent job in keeping the park looking pristine, but they can’t be there at all hours.

“Sadly, some people decide to litter, so we’re grateful to Probation for accepting our request that some unpaid working orders can be carried out at the park to keep it looking as tidy as possible for everyone to enjoy.”