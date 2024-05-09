Odeon seeks approval to sell alcohol at its cinema in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
A licence to use the £60 million rooftop cinema at the Queensgate Shopping Centre is being sought by Odeon Cinemas.
The application for a premises licence to operate the 10 screen venue would allow Odeon to show films, plays, music and serve alcohol and other refreshments each day of the week.
Notices advertising Odeon’s intention to seek a premises licence have just appeared at all the entrances to the shopping centre.
If approved by Peterborough City Council, Odeon will have permission to sell alcohol between 10am and midnight each day, show ‘films, plays, live and recorded music, performance of dance and anything similar’ between 9am and 3am each day and also to serve last night refreshments to 3.30am each day.
According to the notice placed by Sheffield-based law firm John Gaunt and Partners, members of the public have until June 4 to submit any observations on the application to the council.
It also states: “Application has been made by Odeon Cinemas Ltd to the licensing authority of Peterborough City Council for a premises licence for the Odeon Cinema, Queensgate Shopping Centre, 33 Westgate, Peterborough.”
The application comes just two weeks after it was revealed that Odeon had signed an agreement with the Queensgate Shopping Centre to operate the cinema, which has remained empty since the completion of its construction two years ago.
It is understood that the Odeon is planning to get the cinema open before Christmas.
