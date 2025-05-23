'Oasis' Peterborough Lido opens in glorious sunshine for summer season

It was a day that earlier in the year some thought would not happen – but there were cheers as the first swimmers tool the long awaited dip in Peterborough’s historic Lido on Friday morning (May 23).

The pool opens to the public on Saturday, May 24, but for a lucky few – including the Friends of Peterborough Lido, leader of Peterborough City Council Dennis Jones, and Mayor’s consort cllr John Fox, there was the chance to make a splash in the wonderful May sunshine on Friday.

Earlier this year, the city council had proposed mothballing the pool as part of plans to balance the books – but after an uproar in Peterborough, it was saved.

“The Lido is more than important. It is vital. It is a treasure, it is an asset."

And cllr Jones – who donned a special, Victorian style costume for the opening – was in no doubt how important the pool is to Peterborough.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, he said: “The Lido is more than important. It is vital. It is a treasure, it is an asset. Currently, sadly it is out only city centre place for swimming. It is 50 metres long, and on a beautiful day like this, where else would you want to come. It is a real holiday destination right in the heart of our city.

"When we are struggling to find a balanced budget, which is a legal requirement, everything has to be on the table. I can’t believe that anybody wanted the Lido to close.

"We have made huge strides with The Friends, and other stakeholders, to make sure this wonderful place stayed open.

"It is so important that it is here, now, and I just hope everybody will use it, because the last thing we want to think about is losing it. It is 90 years old next year. Lets have a huge welcome to everybody who wants to celebrate this year and next.”

“I’ve been swimming in this pool since I was a little girl"

Clare Marshall, from the Friends of Peterborough Lido, was equally enthusiastic. She said: “It is absolutely fabulous (to see it open). I think we have all been waiting all winter to see the pool open again. It is a great turn out today.

"It is one of the major heritage sites. I’ve been swimming in this pool since I was a little girl, and many of the people here will tell you similar stories to mine. It is part of the rich history of Peterborough. It has been through a World War. It has been through a pandemic, several monarchs.

"It is a fantastic facility, I always think of it as an oasis in the middle of an urban desert. How many cities can boast that they have a giant sand castle in the middle of the city centre? It is like having your own beach.”

“This is one of the jewels in the crown for the city. We are so lucky to have such an iconic, art deco building, and it is really important that we use it and support it.”

MP for Peterborough Andrew Pakes was on hand to push cllr Jones into the pool to officially start the Lido season, and he also spoke of the importance of the Lido – and the plans for a new pool in the city.

He said: “This is one of the jewels in the crown for the city, we are so lucky to have such an iconic, art deco building, and it is really important that we use it and support it.

"It was in a dangerous position early in the year when the council was thinking about maybe closing it down. I think the amount of public support for it shows that people really value it, and I want to see it grow in the future.

"Swimming is such an important leisure activity, which is why we don’t just need to get the Lido up and running, but we also need to get a new indoor pool, I would love it to be near-by, part of this new University Quarter that I and others talk about. An indoor pool for City of Peterborough Swimming Club, leisure users, maybe a hydrotherapy pool, I would love to see that – but lets have it together – a Lido and an indoor pool for the city.”

Mayor of Peterborough Judy Fox was on hand to officially cut the ribbon to open the pool for 2025, and she spoke of the importance of the pool.

She said: “It is very important to keep the Lido open. I’m Peterborian through and through, I used to come here when I was a youngster. I don’t swim, but I used to come here as it was a lovely atmosphere, and it is still the same, and I am so pleased it is open, and I am very proud to open it.”

What is on this year

People going for a swim on Saturday, May 24, will be able to swim for half price to celebrate the opening of the pool, and there are a range of events and special swims taking place through the year.

On June 21 there will be Summer Solstice sunrise and sunset swims, on July 11 and August 29 there will be Midnight swims, and the season will end on September 12/13/14 with the ever popular dog swims.

From June 2 to July 21, it's half price swimming for Juniors (ages 5-15) on Monday afternoons, and starting on May 18, Students in years 11-13 (or equivalent at college) are invited to take a break from the books and swim for just £3.50.

For more information on all the activities at the Lido, visit https://vivacity.org/sports-venues/peterborough-lido

