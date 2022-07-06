A Peterborough nursery where “children make rapid progress with their learning and development” has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Stars Day Nursery Oakdale, in Oakdale Ave, Stanground, was awarded its Outstanding status by the education watchdog after an inspection on June 1.

Ofsted inspector Tracy Joyce’s report, published on July 6, credited the competency of the 14 members of childcare staff for the high quality of education delivered at the nursery, as well as the “exemplary” behaviour of the children.

Sandra Coulson, nursery manager at Stars Day Nursery Oakdale, said: “To have a report that reflects Stars Day Nurseries’ ethos and my own lifelong commitment to the profession in such a way is immeasurable.

"It is always about the team and the way people work together to reach that same aim and who put the children in the centre of everything they do that brings that outstanding nursery.

"I am so proud of everybody who has been a part of this amazing journey so far at Stars Oakdale: the staff, supporting staff, parents and – most importantly – the Little Oaks.”

The report outlined that there is a ‘bespoke curriculum’ in place to ‘ensure that every child achieves’.

‘Learning is meaningful’ and members of staff at the nursery have an ‘understanding of what they want children to learn’.

This enhances the development of the children as ‘learning is sequenced so that new knowledge is built on previous learning’.

The report added that children ‘arrive enthusiastically’ and there is a ‘warm and responsive welcome for children, who feel safe and secure in the nursery’.

Oakdale Nursery is part of the Stars Day Nurseries group, which is based in Park Road and runs 14 nurseries across Peterborough and Lincolnshire.

Stars Day Nurseries owner and CEO, Mohammed Younis, said: ‘’This is a fabulous achievement by Sandra and her team. I am so proud of everyone.