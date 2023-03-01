The number of rough sleepers in Peterborough has fallen by a third in the space of a year, new figures have revealed.

The results of an annual Government rough sleeper count, released this week, showed that in 2021 there were 36 rough sleepers in the city. That number fell to 24 in 2022.

The 2022 figure is the lowest number of rough sleepers in Peterborough (not including 2020, when rough sleepers were housed in hotels due to the pandemic) since 2016.

The number of homeless people in the city has fallen, latest figures show

How city has helped rough sleepers

A council spokesperson said they had been able to reduce the number of rough sleepers thanks to nearly £3m of Rough Sleeper Initiative Funding enabling increased outreach and support offered to rough sleepers, the establishment and longevity of the Safer Off the Streets charity,

which means the city has pulled together for four years to reduce rough sleeping and aims to make it a thing of the past and the £26,071.37 of funds so far since Safer Off the Streets started, raised by members of the public.

A Safer Off the Streets spokesperson said: “Our whole city is pulling together to reduce rough sleeping and make it a thing of the past in Peterborough.

“However, our work has by no means finished and won’t be until we reach a point where no one feels they have to sleep rough in

Peterborough.

"Sadly, the life expectancy of those sleeping rough is just 47, that’s why it’s our aim to get people off the streets for good and direct them towards, help, support and accommodation.”

Steven Pettican, CEO, of Light Project Peterborough, which helps homeless people in the city, said: “‘It is really great to see the number of people sleeping on the streets reduced from last year. At Light Project Peterborough we are working hard with all our partners to help everyone we can that is sleeping rough and homeless.

"One person in our city without access to a safe and warm home is one too many and we will continue to invest in helping and keeping this need at the front of people’s minds.

"A big thank you all members of the public who continue to support this important work.”

While the number of homeless people in Peterborough has fallen, the number is growing across the country.

Polly Neate, chief executive of homelessness charity Shelter, said: “Today’s figures show that more and more people are losing the battle to keep a roof over their heads. We’re facing a truly bleak situation, from the huge rise in people being forced to sleep rough on the streets, to the tens of thousands of households turning up at local councils desperate for help.”

How to help – and how to get help

Anyone who is facing homelessness can get free and expert advice from Shelter by visiting www.shelter.org.uk/get_help.

In Peterborough, people can help by reporting a rough sleeper via Streetlinks at https://www.streetlink.org.uk/

Donate to the Safer Off the Streets partnership via its website at www.saferoffthestreets.co.uk/