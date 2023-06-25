News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

North Westgate developer says he is waiting for 'welcome flag' to go up from Peterborough City Council

Council chief’s ‘sell’ plea has gone unanswered
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 25th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

A developer has shrugged off calls for him to sell a key area of land to enable the regeneration of Peterborough’s North Westgate.

Peter Breach, chairman of Hawksworth Securities, which is the largest landowner in the development area, says the issue of selling his part of the site has not been a topic of conversation with city planning chiefs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His comments come three months after Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, issued a written plea to land and property owners in North Westgate to sell to the local authority to allow it to carry out the long awaited regeneration of the site.

This image is an early impression of the vision for North Westgate in Peterborough. Inset, Peter Breach, chairman of Hawksworth Securities.This image is an early impression of the vision for North Westgate in Peterborough. Inset, Peter Breach, chairman of Hawksworth Securities.
This image is an early impression of the vision for North Westgate in Peterborough. Inset, Peter Breach, chairman of Hawksworth Securities.
Most Popular

Mr Breach secured planning approval for a £150 million hotel-led leisure and accommodation development of North Westgate in 2018 but that permission elapsed in 2021 after he failed to submit ‘reserved matters’, which are details of how the development will work, to the council.

There are currently no plans for the regeneration of North Westgate submitted to the council.

Mr Breach, who is working on a development proposal for the area, says he needs council support to take it further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve not responded to the letter and the sale of land owned by Hawksworth has not been a topic of conversation with the council.

"I’m still talking to the council. We do have lines of communication.

“We’re waiting for the dust to settle after the recent political changes on the council.

Mr Breach added: “I hope to see the welcome flag go up from the council and we can get this sorted.”

Read More
Anger at demolition of homes in regeneration zone
Related topics:Wayne FitzgeraldPeterborough