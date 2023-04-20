Residents’ safety fears at car transporters using residential streets to access the East of England Showground have been described as ‘ a serious issue’ by a local MP.

Now North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has vowed to work with residents in the Ortons in order to find a solution to their worries that have been triggered by the opening of a car storage and distribution depot at the Showground.

A retrospective planning application for the temporary car storage depot has been submitted to Peterborough City Council by the Showground operator AEPG.

A car transporter towers over a residents' vehicle at the approach to a mini roundabout on the way to the East of England Showground.

But until a decision is made by planners, the depot will continue to be used by logistics giant DHL which says four transporters a day delivering 80 vehicles will arrive at the depot using the residential road Dunblane Drive as the entrance and exit.

Mr Vara said: “This is a serious issue and I have been contacted by constituents about it.

"I will be meeting them soon to discuss a way forward.”

His comments come after residents told how they endured a morning of chaos on April 19 with some people claiming five transporters were seen on the roads.

Shailesh Vara MP North West Cambridgeshire

One resident posted a message on Orton South Residents Association Facebook site stating: “It was five transporters when I left for work, cars stuck between transporters on the main road into Orton Southgate and access completely blocked at peak staff arrival time.

"Transporter queued onto the main roundabout blocking traffic there too. Surely a significant road safety issue?”

Councillor Julie Stevenson, one of the area’s representative on the city council, said: “I’ve spoken to AEPG about the traffic chaos this morning.

"They have investigated and told me that a well meaning employee of DHL thought it would help residents if they kept the gates locked until 8am – hence less traffic movement in the early morning.

Independent Councillor Julie Stevenson.

She said: “While this decision may have been taken with good intentions, the results were not good and I’ve been assured it will not happen again.”